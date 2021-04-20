Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 387,291 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,893,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

CQP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 63,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,659. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.