Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) PT at $6.83

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.36. 3,071,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,361. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

