Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $139.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.91. The company had a trading volume of 464,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.57. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $206.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

