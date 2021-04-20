Hive Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.77 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Hive has a market cap of $186.71 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003131 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,967,912 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

