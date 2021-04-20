Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.87. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 611.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

TBK traded down $3.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.68. 110,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,993. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $427,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.