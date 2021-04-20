FUD.finance (FUD) Hits Market Cap of $432,356.02

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $432,356.02 and $8,813.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for $18.30 or 0.00033350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00086788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.69 or 0.00644403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039393 BTC.

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

