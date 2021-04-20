EventChain Price Tops $0.0395 on Top Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $21,447.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00086788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.69 or 0.00644403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039393 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

