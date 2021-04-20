Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Shares of KRC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,008. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.