Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Shares Up 25%

Aly Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALYE) shares shot up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 308% from the average session volume of 392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALYE)

Aly Energy Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment. Its surface rental equipment include capacity tanks with circulating systems, associated pumps, and ancillary equipment; and solid control equipment comprises centrifuges and auxiliary components that can be integrated into a closed loop mud system.

