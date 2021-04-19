Bithao (BHAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.83 Million

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. Bithao has a market cap of $25.83 million and approximately $427,722.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bithao alerts:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded 2,705.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00064067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.09 or 0.00649211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,172,587 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BHAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.