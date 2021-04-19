PlayFuel Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.23 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $5.23 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 2,705.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00064067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.09 or 0.00649211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

