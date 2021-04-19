$260.27 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will post $260.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.54 million and the highest is $264.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $281.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

CVGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $79.91. 54,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,837. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.79. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.