NEXT (NEXT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.43 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $5,780.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00450909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004748 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002522 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

