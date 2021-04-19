Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report sales of $6.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $8.75 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $7.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.00 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

STRO stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.68. 323,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,565. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $857.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after buying an additional 1,087,322 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,741,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,590,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,992,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

