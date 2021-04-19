Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce $432.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $458.06 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $693.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,468. The stock has a market cap of $949.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 580,134 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 558,406 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

