Brokerages Set IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) PT at $87.07

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.36.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Insiders have sold a total of 131,977 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,914 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.50. 1,764,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,290. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

