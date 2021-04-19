Analysts Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target at $28.82

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.82.

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 67,805 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 574,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after buying an additional 78,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $13,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.38. 511,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,262. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.