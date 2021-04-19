Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Shares of SRC traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,976,000 after buying an additional 1,225,086 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,729,000 after buying an additional 249,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

