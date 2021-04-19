$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.46. Badger Meter reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Badger Meter by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Badger Meter by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,960,000 after buying an additional 150,952 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 172,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,766. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

