Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Reaches $101.50 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $58.19 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $101.50 or 0.00186026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00267343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,210.34 or 1.04853356 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.91 or 0.00908886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.91 or 0.00604641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 573,333 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TORNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.