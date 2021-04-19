Particl Trading 9% Higher This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $13.30 million and $29,331.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00021279 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $830.69 or 0.01522458 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,795,676 coins and its circulating supply is 9,756,927 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.