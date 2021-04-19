Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.31. 2,168,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,527. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $75,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.9% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

