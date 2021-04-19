The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). The Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,302,000. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,599,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.20. 400,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,646. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

