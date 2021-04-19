ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

PRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.42. 150,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

