Router Protocol (ROUTE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $184,092.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Router Protocol has a market cap of $13.98 million and $184,092.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.98 or 0.00009207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,638 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

