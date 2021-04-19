ATN (ATN) Hits Market Cap of $926,350.14

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, ATN has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One ATN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a total market cap of $926,350.14 and $147,657.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00063260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00018849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.73 or 0.00646880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00039629 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

