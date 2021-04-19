Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Glu Mobile stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,828. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 198,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 955,098 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 1,079.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,652 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 835,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 531,494 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.