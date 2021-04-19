Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Cap of $231.53 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $231.53 million and $4.88 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.01 or 0.00447899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004753 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 610,652,976 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

