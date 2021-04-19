Obyte (GBYTE) Price Hits $78.85 on Exchanges

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $59.43 million and approximately $630,384.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Obyte has traded up 61.6% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $78.85 or 0.00145337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Obyte is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

