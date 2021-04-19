Qcash Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $68.07 million and approximately $1.30 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00060354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00270537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,780.55 or 1.17557774 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023930 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.35 or 0.00922218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.00599733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.