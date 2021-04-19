Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Receives $22.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

WLKP stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 203,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,060. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $939.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $245.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

