Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

CCK stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.20.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,947,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,238,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

