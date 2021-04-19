Timothy Emanuelson Sells 354 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54.

SPLK traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $132.90. 2,657,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,508. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $225.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.04. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

