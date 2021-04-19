David Lawee Sells 3,219 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $1,842,568.08.

On Monday, March 29th, David Lawee sold 18,580 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,208,257.40.

On Friday, March 26th, David Lawee sold 203,607 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $13,269,068.19.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $19,774,312.56.

On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $39,742,256.65.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $28,399,903.95.

On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01.

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $35,314,109.40.

On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,027,474.00.

LYFT stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.87. 3,854,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,232. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

