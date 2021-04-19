Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,040,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,128,320.00.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $64.63. 1,013,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $92,803,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,027,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 260,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.