DEAPcoin (DEP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.50 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00086727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00601278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00039602 BTC.

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

