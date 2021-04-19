Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $23.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.07 billion to $26.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 236,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,661. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

