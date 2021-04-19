Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Tops $0.0283

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. Elamachain has a market cap of $20.99 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elamachain has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00086727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00601278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00039602 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELAMAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.