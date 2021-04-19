Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of above $2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.19. 2,357,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,857. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

