Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of above $2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21.
Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.19. 2,357,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,857. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.
In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
