United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.05) by ($0.45), RTT News reports. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.99. 13,190,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,822,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

