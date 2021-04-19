Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Danske lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,118. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.6426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

