Brokerages Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target at $40.33

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.38. 1,236,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $52.88.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,787.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 1,290,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
