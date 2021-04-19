Brokerages Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target at $40.33

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.38. 1,236,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,787.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 1,290,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

