Brokerages Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target at $66.00

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.24. 188,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,929,000 after acquiring an additional 54,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 138,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

