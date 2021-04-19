TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $325,453.00

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00063254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00087101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.93 or 0.00600855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039435 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

2KEY is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

