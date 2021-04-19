Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$37.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LB. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$40.37. The company had a trading volume of 165,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,145. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$41.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.01.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

