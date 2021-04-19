TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $85.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of TFII stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.84. 439,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. TFI International has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $81.46.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

