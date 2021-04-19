TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $85.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.42.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
Shares of TFII stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.84. 439,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. TFI International has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $81.46.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
