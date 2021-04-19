$0.65 EPS Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,069,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,127,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

