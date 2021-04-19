Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.33-2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $67.83. 547,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

