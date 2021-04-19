SPINDLE Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $565,632.04 and approximately $527.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,023.69 or 1.00162990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00033383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011910 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.85 or 0.00516710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.18 or 0.00368036 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.74 or 0.00805939 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00122884 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003469 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

