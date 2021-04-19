Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.18 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00003035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $120.27 million and $23.18 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.48 or 0.03845483 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00057589 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

